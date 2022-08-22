TikToker claims they were detained for delivering UberEats to Texas school

A TikToker has gone viral after claiming that they were detained by Texas Police after delivering food to a school superintendent while doing UberEats.

With businesses like DoorDash, UberEats, and GrubHub gaining popularity over the years, more and more people are ordering in food for lunch and dinner.

Now that schools around the world are going back in session, teachers and other school faculty are using the apps to order lunches during the work day.

TikToker Jonathan Reisig delivered food to a Texas school superintendent and detailed the run-in he had with police during the drop-off.

TikToker detained after delivering UberEats to Texas school

Uploaded on August 20, Jonathan detailed the situation just moments after it happened.

“Sorry about my eyes. I was just detained by the police. I didn’t do anything wrong, all I did was I picked up an UberEats order for a school superintendent,” he explained.

“She meets me at the door, and I turn around to see two officers who asked what I was doing there. ‘Just delivering food,’ I said.”

(Click here if TikTok doesn’t load)

He went on to explain that the police placed him in handcuffs while they searched his car and called more officers to the scene.

“I’m never delivering to a school again. Next time that happens, I’m just going to go into the app and cancel it,” he explained in the TikTok video.

In a second video update, he revealed that the police officers were placed on administrative leave that same day and the superintendent is working with Jonathan to provide proof that he was treated wrong throughout the encounter.

Reisig says both he and the school faculty member have a video recording of the incident but presumably cannot upload it due to the ongoing legal situation.