Student goes viral with clever way to order DoorDash to school

A student went viral on TikTok, after using a clever way to bypass the school’s rule to get food delivered via DoorDash.

TikToker and high school counselor fromthecounselorsdesk filmed one of her students finding a creative strategy to ordering DoorDash food to school.

“So, you know, we can’t DoorDash food but can you, like, bring the food in and just be like you’re my uncle, and drop the food off in the office?” the student asked the delivery driver on the phone. “Like, I’m your uncle?” the confused Dasher replied.

A few moments later, the driver agreed to pretend to be a family member to deliver the food. The student then asked the Dasher to remove the DoorDash sticker from the bag.

The video fast-forwarded to the moment the driver arrived with his McDonald’s order, saying “This is for my nephew.” When the security guard at the front desk inquired about the recipient of the order, the counselor reassured her that it was fine. The clip concluded with the student receiving the order.

“The realest DoorDasher that ever existed! DoorDash sometimes you gotta get creative when you’re hungry!” read the caption of the video, which has gone viral with 3.6 million views.

TikTok users in the comments applauded the driver, with many hoping he received a decent tip. “$20 tip automatically,” one person wrote. “I hope they tipped him well,” another said. “W dasher he deserves a 5 star and a tip,” a third added.

Others loved how committed the DoorDasher was to his role. “Was the the door dasher the one that said ‘it’s good to see you’ at the end? He was locked in his role,” one user commented.

“Lol the driver understood the assignment,” another added. “Omg that’s my uncle he really the coolest dude ever!!!” someone else shared.

