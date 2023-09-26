UberEats driver confronted after being exposed drinking from order

A TikToker has gone viral after exposing and confronting an UberEats delivery driver who had decided to munch on one of their deliveries instead.

As TikTok has become one of the go-to platforms for people to share their daily lives, pretty much every corner of the internet gets covered and there are a number of popular topics on there.

One of the most popular genres relates to delivery drivers, well, Uber Eats and DoorDash to be more specific. Users have been obsessed with how some drivers will go into business for themselves, dumping orders and clashing with customers.

Well, now another TikTok has gone viral to the tune of over eight million views after she clashed with a driver who appeared to drink one of the drinks meant to be delivered in the order they had.

TikToker confronts UberEats driver who delivered drink after taking chug from it

To kick off the minute-long video, TikToker sxaxaxb recorded the driver sat on his scooter, drinking from a McDonald’s cup before he put the lid back on, put it back in the bag, and walked inside holding to deliver it.

Once he got into the building, he was met by the TikToker who immediately accused him of taking one of the drinks. “I’ve recorded you, you know that? You ate their food, didn’t you?” she said to the driver. The TikToker continued with her accusations, much to the confusion of the driver who ultimately asked for her name before the video concluded.

Plenty of viewers agreed with the TikToker’s claims too. “Well done for confronting him,” said one. “Yep, that’s me never using UberEats ever again,” another said. “I understand now why when I ordered my food something missing, or food or drink not full,” commented another.

A number of viewers pointed out that some delivery services and restaurants will now use stickers to seal bags for delivery to ensure this doesn’t happen. Though, clearly, some slip through.

Some wanted the TikToker to follow the driver to the door that he was delivering to, to show the recipient of the delivery what had happened. However, whatever happened next remains a mystery.