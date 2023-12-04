Woman exposes neighbor as he keeps getting food delivered to her at 1 AM
A woman took to TikTok to share her unusual experiences of her neighbor ordering food to her house repeatedly at 1 AM.
Being woken up at 1 AM on a work night isn’t ideal, especially if this is a regular occurrence.
A woman took to TikTok to explain a crazy situation she says has been going on with her neighbors. In the first video posted regarding the affair, Lauren says that her cameras have been going off every night, with a DoorDash worker outside her home.
One night, she was awake at 1 AM when the DoorDasher in question attempted to deliver food to her home, so she accepted the meal, thinking that the neighbor might come over to pick it up, and that she’d have some kind of explanation.
However, no one showed up.
People weigh in on delivery situation
People were super confused about Lauren’s mysterious food deliveries and attempted to offer some possible scenarios as to what was happening.
“Our neighbor has food delivered to our house because the app won’t accept their address. It doesn’t bother us at all.”
To which Lauren responded: “It totally wouldn’t bother me at a normal hour of the Evening OR if he ever talked to me about it!”
Many thought there was a problem with the address, stating: “Or maybe the DoorDash can’t get the house right. (There are) three houses in my culdesac and they constantly deliver to the wrong house.”
Lauren doesn’t think this is the case either, however, as she took to TikTok with a second video saying that she’d seen the suspected neighbor receiving a food order during the daytime with no issues at all.
Whatever’s going on, we’ll certainly be looking for updates.