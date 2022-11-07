TikToker claims Doordash driver stole food because she doesn’t like ketchup

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A TikToker has gone viral after uploading a video claiming her DoorDash driver stole her drink and kicked her food across the steps because she requested ketchup with her order.

When it comes to DoorDash, Uber Eats, and other similar delivery apps, there’s no telling what type of person is going to be handling your food.

TikToker giannaspovss recently learned what happens when a delivery driver doesn’t agree with her choice of condiment for her order.

In a recent viral video, Gianna shows texts and camera footage of what the DoorDasher said and did after she requested ketchup when the sauce she ordered was out of stock.

TikToker goes viral claiming DoorDash stole her order

With over a million views and over four thousand comments, it’s clear that viewers are in love with the scenario. In the video, Gianna shows text messages between her and her dasher.

The conversation begins with the driver letting the TikToker know that a sauce she ordered was out of stock. When Gianna replied that she would like ketchup, the driver was quick to share her thoughts on the tomato-based condiment.

“Ew, nasty b**ch,” the dasher said before Gianna replied with a laughing emoji.

“Tf you laughing at weird taste bud having b**ch,” the dasher replied again.

“Let me just show you the video because it irks my nerves because, like, what did I do to this poor stranger?” Gianna said.

She then transitioned to her camera recording, showing the dasher setting her food on the steps before kicking the bag and running away with her drink.

Users quickly took to the comments to share their thoughts.

“It appears you chose ketchup and she chose violence,” one said.

Another user replied: “The sad part is she will have nothing done to her about this situation.”

DoorDash did reach out to Gianna in her first video showing the results of the kick, but the TikToker hasn’t shared any updates regarding the situation as of yet.