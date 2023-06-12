TikToker and boyfriend arrested after wave of armed bank robberies

A TikToker and Instagram model has been arrested after allegedly helping commit multiple bank robberies alongside her boyfriend.

Karina Laino Gomes and her boyfriend Edmilson Souza da Silva were both apprehended by cops in Rio de Janeiro are the authorities figured out how they were pulling off the crimes.

Investigators say that Gomes would get victims in the banks to let their guard down and then they would be robbed by another armed member of the crew. Another member would be waiting in a getaway car outside the bank to get the robbers away with their haul.

However, it seems like they pulled this off far too many times and the police had been watching them since May, and on June 7, the cops made their move to stop the TikToker.

TikToker arrested after armed bank heists

According to the New York Post, the security team at a bank in Realengo advised police that a suspicious car was parked outside, leading officers to check it out.

When they arrived, they saw Gomes and Silva try to get away in the car and were able to arrest the duo. The couple had a .38-caliber handgun on them, so the cops were lucky that things didn’t escalate.

The other members of the group are still being pursued by police, but Gomes and her boyfriend have confessed to the robberies and even named their accomplices. The duo will remain in jail until the case is closed.

Gomes does have an impressive 60,000 followers on TikTok and had amassed 50,000 on Instagram before her arrest which eventually lead the Meta-owned platform to suspend her account.

This is far from the first time a TikToker has gotten in trouble legally. Just recently, a content creator was arrested for jumping into an alligator exhibit at a Florida zoo.