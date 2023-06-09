TikToker gets arrested for jumping into alligator exhibit at Florida zoo

A Louisiana-based TikToker who jumped into a zoo’s alligator pit was arrested after he posted a video of himself performing the stunt on social media.

Jacob Pursifull, a 20-year-old from Louisiana, has been arrested after he posted a video on social media of him jumping into a zoo’s alligator pit. Alongside two friends, Pursifull first pretended to be stuck in a fake roller coaster seat before he then stole a snack from a concession store and went over to the park’s alligator exhibit.

Pursifull then jumped over two fences that separate the general public from the alligators. He grabbed his camera and began filming himself with the reptiles, putting on his worst impression of beloved zookeeper Steve Irwin while recording.

“Crikey, mate, this is insane, let’s get a closer look, shall we, just to see how it is…We have never been this close to the alligator, the crocodile, guys, crikey, look how big that bugger is.”

Tampa police quickly issued a statement following the incident, with the local department explaining how, “The video was then uploaded to social media sites. Following investigative leads based on the linked social media posts, investigators were able to positively identify and locate Pursifull.”

Adding that, “a probable cause warrant was issued for his arrest.”

TikToker arrested for jumping into alligator exhibit

The charges that Pusifull now faces, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrest inquiry, include burglary of an occupied structure, a second-degree felony, as well as two misdemeanors counts of trespassing and petit theft.

A spokesperson from the amusement park spoke with Fox 13, explaining how grateful they were for the police stepping in to arrest Pursifull.

“We are thankful to hear that the individuals involved in illegally entering one of our animal habitats recently have been arrested and are facing charges for their dangerous actions…The safety and well-being of our guests, ambassadors, and animals is a top priority, and we are very grateful to law enforcement, particularly the Tampa Police Department and their law enforcement partners, for their swift action.”

For all the latest TikTok news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.