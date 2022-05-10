TikTok stunt couple go viral with fiery wedding celebration

A couple’s fiery wedding celebration has gone viral on TikTok. The pair, who work as stunt doubles, can be seen walking through a field together and holding hands before they are set alight.

With its wide variety of content, TikTok has become one of the most popular sources of inspiration for couples looking to make their wedding day extra special.

For example, one bride went viral after footage from her Disney-themed wedding, which took place at Disney World itself, appeared on the app.

Now, another couple has taken the platform by storm after they were shown being set on fire and took their first steps as husband and wife.

Couple’s fiery wedding goes viral on TikTok

Stunt artists Gabe Jessop and Ambyr Bambyr decided to spark up their wedding by giving an epic spin to their ceremony.

In the TikTok video, the couple is shown standing in the middle of a field together with their wedding party standing far away for safety.

After Bambyr’s bouquet is purposely set on fire, sparks can be seen behind the couple. In real Hunger Games-like fashion, the couple holds their arms in the air as flames engulf their backs.

As the couple neared the end of the aisle, they knelt down as attendants quickly rushed to extinguish the flames leaving them swamped by foam.

The moment was captured by TikTok user and wedding planner Russ Powell whose video went on to gain 10.7 million views.

The groom Jessop also shared his praise for Powell’s work: “Russ! Thank you for being a part of our wedding! The music and lighting was just as lit as our send-off.”