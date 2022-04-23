Bride goes viral on TikTok for renting out Disneyworld for her wedding afterparty

As if just going to Disney World wasn’t enough of a dream, imagine having your wedding party there. That’s exactly what one bride decided to do and the spectacular celebration ended up going viral on TikTok after being captured on camera by an understandably excited guest.

TikTok is alive with glittery wedding-fuelled content which has left countless viewers speechless. Some of these clips even give viewers a glimpse into some of the most extravagant nuptials imaginable.

However, there was one particular reception that sent TikTok wild and reaching for the Mickey Mouse ears as the celebrations took place at Disney World in Florida, and one guest filmed her experience for the whole world to see.

With the Magic Kingdom Park of the site being closed exclusively for the event, guests got to enjoy parts of Disney World to themselves, including riding the Space Mountain and dancing in the shadow of Cinderella Castle.

Disney World wedding goes viral on TikTok

TikTok user Lindsey Metselaar went viral after posting a clip of the incredible wedding reception she attended which took place at Disney World in Florida.

The clip has received more than 4.3 million views on the platform with viewers astounded by what was on offer. For example, the TikTok showed how guests were treated to a Disney-themed buffet and were able to have a dance alongside people dressed as Chip and Dale.

Not only that but guests were treated to a pair of Mickey Mouse headbands and had unlimited access to one of the theme park’s most famous rides, Space Mountain.

Speaking to Insider, Metselaar said the night was “insanely magical” with around 285 guests in attendance. She also shared that she and the bride have been best friends for a long time and that “she’s always been a Disney fanatic! It was no question in anyone’s mind that she would have her wedding at Disney.”

Although Metselaar didn’t reveal how much the wedding cost in general, Disney World’s website explains that the Magic Kingdom Park can be reserved for $30,000.

As well as this wedding of a lifetime, other Disney fanatic TikTok users may have spotted Delaney Wilson – TikTok’s answer to The Little Mermaid.