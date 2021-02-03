 TikTok star Kio Cyr responds to fans after breaking down during accidental stream - Dexerto
TikTok star Kio Cyr responds to fans after breaking down during accidental stream

Published: 3/Feb/2021 20:46

by Virginia Glaze
Kio Cyr updates fans after breaking down on stream
YouTube: Kio Cyr

TikTok star Kio Cyr is normally known as a positive presence on the viral video app — but a recent broadcast of his has sparked concern from fans after he broke down in tears.

Kio Cyr boasts a huge presence on various social media platforms; with over 8.7 million followers on TikTok and 114,000 YouTube subscribers, it’s safe to say that Cyr has all eyes on him, all the time.

However, he didn’t expect to be at the center of attention during a recent Twitch stream, during which he was playing a game of Minecraft that took an unexpected turn.

In a clip taken from the broadcast, viewers can see Cyr stop playing the game to rest his chin in his hand, trying to hold back tears. A short while later, the TikToker covers his face with his hands, obviously crying, before wiping his face and jumping back into the session.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kio Cyr (@kiocyr)

Unsurprisingly, this spurred concern among his fanbase, who quickly flooded the star with messages asking about his mental health and physical wellbeing.

“Kio, why do you look like that?” one viewer asked in his chat.

“Nooo, don’t cry!” another urged.

Still others questioned whether or not the TikTok star even knew he was live, with a slew of fans watching him — and it appears this was the case, as, toward the end of the stream, viewers can see Kio’s expression suddenly become shocked as he seems to realize that he was unintentionally broadcasting.

Luckily, the influencer reassured his fans in a Tweet shortly thereafter, admitting that he had no idea he had been streaming.

“I’m sorry about last night, y’all,” Cyr stated. “I didn’t realize I was streaming. Thank your for the words of kindness. I’m okay.”

Thus far, he’s been met with an outpouring of support from his fanbase, who encouraged the star to take time off for his mental health and assured him that he has their support no matter the situation.

Despite the awkwardness of the scenario, it seems that Kio’s accidental stream has sparked a conversation among fans about mental health while being under the influencer spotlight as he continues to receive supportive messages in wake of the incident.

Is TikTok’s silhouette challenge dangerous? New viral trend causing alarm

Published: 3/Feb/2021 19:16 Updated: 3/Feb/2021 19:17

by Virginia Glaze
Unsplash.com - Tony Reid (@togna_balogna)

TikTok is a hive for viral content of all sorts, and has been responsible for the popularity of a number of dances and trends — but one of its latest “challenges” is proving to be quite dangerous for participants.

While TikTok has spawned quite a few humorous and interesting trends in the past, some of its bandwagon challenges have sparked worldwide concern (see the ‘Nutmeg Challenge,’ which tasked users with stirring nutmeg in a glass of water to produce hallucinogenic results).

This time around, the name of the game is the ‘Silhouette Challenge.’ In this trend, participants start out wearing normal or baggy clothing, then switch up to pose either nude or wearing lingerie in front of a dim, backlit background to show off their curves in a way that doesn’t reveal the full picture.

More specifically, the trend utilizes Snapchat’s “vin rouge” filter to produce a red light effect, giving the entire video a saucy aesthetic — a filter that some techies have managed to get past.

YouTube videos showing how to remove Red Light filters.
YouTube
A slew of videos showing how to remove the Silhouette Challenge filters are still up on YouTube, despite concerns from TikTokers.

While the TikToker’s body will simply appear as a dark shadow, it seems that some users have found a way to bypass this effect using video editing software to turn up the light and sneak a peek at things that were meant to be private.

In fact, an entire subreddit sprung up around the topic, named ‘r/SilhouetteUnfilitered,’ which quickly became a hive for sharing unfiltered Silhouette Challenge videos. It has since been axed from the website for “violating Reddit’s rules against involuntary pornography.”

Banned Subreddit
Reddit
A subreddit dedicated to removing filters on the Silhouette Challenge has been banned.

TikTokers are now warning their fellow users against participating in the challenge due to this possibility, with one photographer breaking the issue down in a video:

“Make sure you’re being cognizant of what you’re wearing before you actually do all the editing for the final product,” photographer ‘lostvnryshots’ explained. “Anyone can easily take those images and revert them back to the original.”

@lostvsnryshotsPSA TO ALL THE QUEENS ✨ #silhouettechallenge #silhouette #PSA #queensupportqueens #tiktoktrends #photography #photoshoot #phototricks♬ Put Your Head On My Shoulder – Giulia Di Nicolantonio

Still more are urging participants to delete their videos altogether, or advising that they simply wear a bathing suit while filming, in the first place.

Luckily, it seems that the word has spread far and wide, and users are taking pains to protect themselves after a body-positive movement unexpected turned sour.