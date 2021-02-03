TikTok star Kio Cyr responds to fans after breaking down during accidental stream - Dexerto

TikTok star Kio Cyr is normally known as a positive presence on the viral video app — but a recent broadcast of his has sparked concern from fans after he broke down in tears.

Kio Cyr boasts a huge presence on various social media platforms; with over 8.7 million followers on TikTok and 114,000 YouTube subscribers, it’s safe to say that Cyr has all eyes on him, all the time.

However, he didn’t expect to be at the center of attention during a recent Twitch stream, during which he was playing a game of Minecraft that took an unexpected turn.

In a clip taken from the broadcast, viewers can see Cyr stop playing the game to rest his chin in his hand, trying to hold back tears. A short while later, the TikToker covers his face with his hands, obviously crying, before wiping his face and jumping back into the session.

Unsurprisingly, this spurred concern among his fanbase, who quickly flooded the star with messages asking about his mental health and physical wellbeing.

“Kio, why do you look like that?” one viewer asked in his chat.

“Nooo, don’t cry!” another urged.

Still others questioned whether or not the TikTok star even knew he was live, with a slew of fans watching him — and it appears this was the case, as, toward the end of the stream, viewers can see Kio’s expression suddenly become shocked as he seems to realize that he was unintentionally broadcasting.

Luckily, the influencer reassured his fans in a Tweet shortly thereafter, admitting that he had no idea he had been streaming.

“I’m sorry about last night, y’all,” Cyr stated. “I didn’t realize I was streaming. Thank your for the words of kindness. I’m okay.”

i’m sorry about last night y’all, i didn’t realize i was streaming. Thank you for the words of kindness, but i’m ok 🙂 — Kio Cyr (@kio_cyr) February 2, 2021

Thus far, he’s been met with an outpouring of support from his fanbase, who encouraged the star to take time off for his mental health and assured him that he has their support no matter the situation.

Despite the awkwardness of the scenario, it seems that Kio’s accidental stream has sparked a conversation among fans about mental health while being under the influencer spotlight as he continues to receive supportive messages in wake of the incident.