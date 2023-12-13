TikTok star Gail Lewis returns to Walmart after viral quitting video and fans love it

TikTok star Gail Lewis made a bit of an emotional return to the Walmart store that she quit after 10 years, and viewers also got a pretty big kick out of it.

If you’ve taken any sort of deep dive into TikTok over the last few years, you’ve more than likely come across Gail Lewis (fluffygaileena) and her Walmart lore.

The TikToker went super viral at the end of November as she signed off from her associate job for the last time and Gail called it the “end of an era,” welling up on the way back to her car. Her video picked up over 32 million views as viewers became obsessed with her story and history around her job.

Well, just a few weeks after leaving for the last time, Gail decided to return to the Illinois store and viewers are equally obsessed – even if it’s not as emotional as the exit video.

Gail Lewis returns to Walmart weeks after emotional exit

That’s right, Gail posted a video about her return on December 12 and it’s already blown up in a big way – racking up over 18.5 million views in less than 24 hours.

“I’m just doing some shopping, that’s all I’m doing, but boy oh boy do I miss my people, those my family, those are my friends,” she said. Gail also pointed out the spot where she gave her final sign-off and noted she’d bumped into a few of her former co-workers.

“I saw a couple of my friends that I used to work with and they were actually really happy to me and I was happy to see them too!” she added.

Of course, her former co-workers weren’t the only ones happy to see her back, as viewers were delighted to see Gail make her return.

“The GOAT has to make sure operations are running smoothly,” said one. “Messi returning to Barcelona type of energy from Gail here,” added another. “How am I this deep in Gail Lewis lore?” another joked.

Given the way things have gone, this video will probably outdo her original one in terms of views, cementing it as one of TikTok’s favorite stories of the year.