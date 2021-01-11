Logo
TikTok star Bryce Hall trends on Twitter after critics claim he’s “not hot”

Published: 11/Jan/2021 21:55

by Virginia Glaze
Bryce Hall trends on Twitter over attractiveness debate
YouTube: Bryce Hall / Twitter

Bryce Hall

TikTok star and popular YouTuber Bryce Hall has become a hot topic on Twitter in a matter of minutes after debates regarding his physical attractiveness took over the social media platform.

Bryce Hall is one of the net’s most popular influencers right now. Boasting 17.9 million followers on TikTok and over 3 million subscribers on YouTube, it’s safe to say that Hall has mastered multiple platforms with relative ease.

A quick scroll through Hall’s content will show the Sway House member posing shirtless with his boys in multiple posts — and while it’s clear that his good looks and fitness are paramount to his image, some critics aren’t seeing the appeal.

On January 11, Hall’s name began trending on Twitter… all thanks to these looks, which many critics claimed aren’t living up to the hype.

 

A post shared by Bryce Hall (@brycehall)

“Bryce Hall is not hot,” one user tweeted. “You are sleep deprived. Please go to bed.”

“Bryce Hall is not attractive,” another posted. “Not even a little bit. Eat a carrot or something and fix your eyes, omfg.”

“Y’all really need to go outside if you find Bryce Hall attractive,” yet another chimed in.

The recent hate against Hall could be due to his interactions with popular Minecraft and Among Us streamers Dream, Quackity, and Karl Jacobs. Hall suggested a potential Among Us session with the popular creators, which may have put him front and center of some unamused fans.

While it isn’t clear exactly why the debate stirred up in the first place, this wouldn’t be the first time a TikToker has received hate after trying to set up a game with these streamers; Addison Rae received a wave of backlash over a similar scenario, which only amplified after she received merch from Dream, himself.

Luckily, Hall isn’t letting the hate bring him down, as evidenced by his humorous posts making light of the negativity.

“My mentions are calling me ‘dog water,’ for some reason,” he joked.

“I wake up and see Bryce Hall is only trending for not being hot… What is 2021?” he added.

Despite the odd amount of backlash he’s been receiving online, it seems very likely that he’ll be able to score his highly-coveted Among Us stream with some of the game’s biggest stars — although there’s no official word on the broadcast at the time of writing.

Spanish Fortnite streamer TheGrefg breaks own record for most-viewed Twitch stream

Published: 11/Jan/2021 21:36 Updated: 11/Jan/2021 21:57

by Tanner Pierce
TheGrefg/Twitch

TheGrefg

Ahead of the reveal of his own Fortnite Icon Series skin, streamer TheGrefg shattered the Twitch all-time concurrent viewer record, which he previously hit himself back in December during the Fortnite Galactus event, reaching over 2.5 million viewers during it’s peak.

Soon, Fortnite streamer and YouTuber TheGrefg will be getting his very own skin in the battle royale game, which is sure to please longtime viewers and fans. To hype up the skin, he began streaming a few hours before the skins official reveal and during that time, he ended up breaking his own record for most-viewed Twitch stream.

The previous record, which was also set by him, was 660,000 viewers. During the stream on January 11, however, TheGrefg was able to reach over 2.5 million viewers, completely shattering the previous records.

TheGrefg
During his stream, TheGrefg hit 2.4 million viewers, shattering previous viewership records on Twitch.

What’s all the more impressive is that TheGrefg garnered most of those viewers before the actual skin reveal even took place. The viewership peaked, however, when it hit 2.5 million. For reference, this means that the streamer beat out his previous record by over 1.7 million viewers.

TheGrefg previously broke the record for most-viewed stream during the Fortnite Galacus event in early December 2020, which was previously held by Ninja, but at the time he just barely squeaked by, only surpassing it by around 10,000 viewers. While that was still impressive back then, this new record obviously takes the cake.

While the skin itself is pretty cool, especially for fans of the Spanish streamer, the fact that he was able to not only make a new record, but completely shatter it is insanely impressive, and arguably dwarfed the news about the skin in and of itself.

Considering it took this long for an individual streamer to hit over 2 million, it’s safe to say that this sort of record probably won’t be beaten again for a very long time. That being said, who knows, maybe TheGrefg will blow everyone away again in a few months and break this record. Only time will tell.