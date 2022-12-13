TikTok star Ali Spice dies in car crash aged 21

Kawter Abed is a London-based Entertainment Writer at Dexerto. She covers mainstream celebrities and the biggest TikTok trends. Kawter has a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Media, and a Master’s in International Journalism. When she's not covering celebrities and TikTok stories, she enjoys reading, binging shows on Netflix, and playing nostalgic Nintendo games. You can contact her at kawter.abed@dexerto.com

TikToker Ali Spice has passed away at the age of 21 following a car accident, one of her friends has confirmed.

Ali, whose real name was Ali Dublin, was best known on TikTok as alidxo, and she amassed over 919,000 followers on the short-form app.

According to one of her best friends, the 21-year-old tragically died following a horror car crash in Florida, US.

In an Instagram post, her close friend Ariane Avandi wrote, “Heartbroken doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel right now. Ali you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I’ve had the privilege of knowing.

Article continues after ad

“You are an amazing friend and incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone’s for just being YOU!!”

She concluded the post with a series of snaps and heartwarming clips of the pair.

INSTAGRAM: alidspicexo

Fans take pay tribute to Ali Spice

Ali’s followers left their condolences to the TikTok star and former Hooters waitress in the comments of her last Instagram post.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Ali babe. You didn’t deserve this. I hope you’re flying high in Hello Kitty heaven. You had one a huge impact on my life. Love you so much,” one fan wrote.

“RIP angel you will be forever missed you were such a light,” another added.

Article continues after ad

“I miss you so much bb. You were supposed to come back. God got a good one,” a third shared.

The 21-year-old waitress rose to fame on TikTok, but her account has now been deactivated.

According to news reports circling on the app, the car crash was caused by a drunk driver who sped at the vehicle Ali was in from the wrong direction. There were allegedly three individuals killed in the collision that was listed as a hit and run.