TikTok restaurant server forced to take orders after customer died in bathroom

A shared her biggest horror stories working as a restaurant server and shocked the internet by revealing she had to take orders even as a dead body was being removed from the building.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen dozens of kitchen nightmares on TikTok, but this story from user ‘itsbritneybitch131’ might just be the most disturbing of them all.

In a video on the platform that’s slowly going viral, the Indiana woman explained that the incident happened at a past job where she worked as a server.

According to Britney, the horrifying experience happened just this past summer when a customer choked and died in the restaurant bathroom. Despite the deceased’s wife being on her knees in a traumatic state, business continued as normal.

TikToker forced to serve food as body wheeled out of restaurant

The server continued on, explaining how employees at the establishment were forced to keep bringing food to customers and taking orders, even with there being a dead body in the bathroom.

“We kept serving people and when they were taking his body out in the bodybag, I was taking table 31’s food to them,” she said while putting some makeup on her face.

Amazingly, that wasn’t the only horrifying story that she shared. In addition to the dead body, when mold was discovered on “all of the food” and in all of the fridges, the server said the restaurant’s GM swept it under the table.

“He told us we didn’t have the money to replace it and told us to never talk about it again,” she revealed.

It’s not clear if the mold was related to the customer choking to death in the bathroom, but it certainly sounds like she’s had a rough time career-wise.

She’s not the only one to warn viewers about being a server either. Notably, Joe Rogan shared his own troubled experiences when he dated someone who worked in the restaurant industry, saying how the job made her “f**king miserable.”