Joe Rogan warns viewers about working in the restaurant industry

Popular podcast host and UFC commentator Joe Rogan warned his viewers that working in the food and restaurant industries may not be all it’s cracked up to be during a show with chef Phillip Frankland Lee.

Joe Rogan has quite the interesting diet, partaking in an all-meat and fruit diet for January 2022. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t know a thing or two about dining.

During episode 1765 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster and his guest discussed the “grind” of working in a kitchen with the UFC voice noting that he dated a girl who went to college for restaurant and hotel management.

Rogan recalled that, when she got a job at a restaurant, he would go to visit her, claiming the two were having relationship trouble over her career.

(Topic begins at 2:40)

Rogan recalls dating someone in the restaurant industry

“I remember I would go visit her, and she was f**king miserable,” he explained. “She couldn’t believe the hours that she had to work.”

Phillip Frankland Lee chimed in, saying that to work in the industry, you need to love it, otherwise it might not be right for you.

“She just wanted a career. She went to school, and she graduated from school, and then she got this job. And then she had this boyfriend who was a f**k-up, stand-up comedian. So it was very weird for her,” Rogan added, saying he had his days completely free while she worked long hours.

According to his chef guest, a job like that comes with sacrifices, such as not being there for loved one’s birthdays and other important occasions.

“People listening, if you are thinking about going down this path, prepare yourself,” Rogan warned.

Whether or not ambitious chefs will heed Rogan’s words remains to be seen, but it’s clear that Rogan has experienced second-hand restaurant pain and knows some of the difficulties that come from working in that industry.