TikTok made me buy it: Users reveal best & worst TikTok-famous products

The TikTok made me buy it trend has always had a place on the short-form video app, with users sharing their best and worst buys. So, here are a few things you need to know.

While TikTok may have started out as a place for creatives to share their art, dances, and music, it has become so much more than that over the last few years.

Now, it’s a part of the everyday social media rotation, as users flock to it to check out the newest trends in a whole different number of niches. One of the most popular and evergreen trends is the TikTok made me buy it page.

If you’ve ever scrolled through TikTok and seen an item that has piqued your interest, chances are it’s ended up on the TikTok made me buy it trend as some users have given into their urges.

What does TikTok made me buy it mean?

That’s right, the trend is just simple as the name suggests. TikTokers buy an item that they’ve seen on a video and they make their own video about it by captioning the post with TikTok made me buy it.

Some of the most popular purchases have gone viral a few times – including the infamous Amazon leggings, Home Depot’s T27 Christmas Tree, and different make-up pallets – with users being impressed by them.

On the flip side, there have also been a few that they’ve been left less than impressed with and have used the TikTok made me buy it page to express their dismay at it.

It’s one of these trends that will never really go away, with new posts being added every day, especially if there’s a hot new item taking over videos.

So, if you’re on the fence about purchasing something you’ve seen on TikTok, you may want to explore the TikTok made me buy it hashtag. You might just find a review that answers all your questions. Or don’t, window shopping is fun too.