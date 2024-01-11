TikTok-famous ‘scar girl’ addresses backlash after injury suddenly disappears from face

TikTok’s famous ‘scar girl’ has addressed criticism from viewers after her iconic injury seemed to completely disappear from her face.

Ann Bonneli, also known as ‘Annie’ on social media, is a prominent online figure who boasts over 800K followers on TikTok.

Ann notably sparked a media frenzy back in early 2023 after critics accused her of faking a prominent scar that streaked across her right cheek.

The mark was quite dark compared to her older photos on Instagram, leaving naysayers to believe that she was accentuating the injury with makeup to get attention.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: annbonelli

In several posts throughout the years, the influencer has claimed she was injured in March 2020 and initially tried to cover up the cut with cosmetics. She said that her skin had a poor reaction to a topical cream she used in an attempt to fade it, resulting in a darker scar.

Article continues after ad

TikTok ‘Scar Girl’ explains why scar disappeared from face

Lately, fans have noticed that Ann’s scar seems to have all but disappeared from her face, causing yet another storm of speculation that she was actually faking the scar for views.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Bonneli addressed the criticism against her facial injury in a social media post in January 2024, where she explained that she’s stopped attempting to get rid of her scar and has allowed the skin to rest and heal, while also covering it up with concealer.

“I’ve had this scar for coming up on four years now,” she said. “…I cover my scar with concealer very well now. I also stopped doing crazy things trying to get rid of it, and I stopped aggravating that skin. I gave it some time and rest, and now it’s a lot lighter. It’s still pretty dark, but it’s always covered.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; Bonneli reminded her critics that she received the injury due to a “traumatic” incident in her past and doesn’t appreciate being reminded of the incident thanks to the constant scrutiny surrounding her scar.

Despite her claims to the contrary, theories still abound claiming that Ann is faking her scar, with even a board-certified plastic surgeon throwing doubt on her darkly pigmented injury back when the criticism was at its peak in 2023.