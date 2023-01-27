Board certified plastic surgeon gives his opinion on TikTok-famous “scar girl”

Board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon Dr. Emil Kohan shared his take on whether or not the TikTok-famous “scar girl’s” facial scar is actually real.

Ann Bonelli is currently taking over TikTok thanks to her controversial facial scar.

While older photos of the influencer show her with a fresh pink wound, her newer videos show a distinct brown line going down the left side of her face — which some viewers aren’t convinced is actually real.

The scar has sparked a heated debate among TikTok users, some of whom have accused Bonelli of covering up the scar with makeup to make it stand out, while others say she never had a scar in the first place and is simply drawing it on her skin.

Article continues after ad

Bonelli has explained that she used a topical cream in an attempt to cover up the scar in the past (which she received as a result of alleged domestic violence), which gave her a chemical burn, deepening its color.

Despite her claims, viewers aren’t buying her explanation and are calling for the TikToker to stop what they believe to be a total farce in a claim for internet fame.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Plastic surgeon weighs in on TikTok “scar girl” controversy

Now, a medical professional has officially weighed in on the conversation. Dr Emil Kohan, a board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, says that it’s unlikely that Bonelli’s facial scar is actually real after being asked how her scar could have gone from pink to dark brown.

Article continues after ad

“It usually doesn’t,” he answered in a TikTok. “A normal scar turns pink and red, becomes a little darker over the course of months, and usually fades, especially in a patient with a lighter skin tone. It doesn’t become a dark eyebrow on your cheek.”

Thus far, Bonelli has yet to respond to Dr. Kohan’s statement about her scar but did appear on a recent episode of the BFFs podcast where she addressed the backlash against her over the whole ordeal.

However, not everyone is a critic of the TikTok star; in fact, other influencers like Nessa Barrett have come to her defense, calling the criticism against her “harassment and bullying.”