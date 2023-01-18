Who is ‘scar girl’ on TikTok? Influencer’s facial scar sparks debate

TikTok’s ‘scar girl’ is taking over the platform — but not everyone is convinced the influencer’s facial scar is real. Here’s everything you need to know about this viral creator.

TikTok is known for making trends and people go viral from time to time, but the latest content creator to take over the app is stirring up quite the debate over her unique facial feature.

TikToker Ann Bonelli, also known as ‘Annie,’ boasts a dark facial scar on the left side of her face. However, this particular feature has caused her to come under fire, as many users aren’t convinced that it’s actually real.

Article continues after ad

Most viewers point out the dark coloring of the scar, while others are certain that she allegedly draws it on before recording videos, claiming that the scar purportedly “moves” around her face.

Instagram: annbonelli

One netizen even uploaded a video comparing older clips of the TikToker’s scar compared to her newer videos… and viewers admit that it’s quite a change.

Some commenters even claim that she’s committed to a particular “bit” and is simply playing a character. However, others aren’t shy about saying they believe the TikToker really has a scar — a controversy that she has addressed in a few of her videos.

Article continues after ad

Is “scar girl’s” scar actually real? TikToker responds to backlash

Annie claims that she actually has two scars, which is why older videos of the influencer show her with a lighter, shorter scar. According to the TikToker, she received a chemical burn on top of her original scar, causing it to darken.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

She also claims that viewers “can’t tell” the scar is raised because she uses a beauty filter, causing it to look as if it were drawn on top of her skin with makeup.

The influencer says she was first injured in March 2020 and originally attempted to cover up the cut with cosmetics. She claims that her skin had a poor reaction to a topical cream she used trying to fade it, resulting in the dark scar she has today.

Article continues after ad

“It should get better with time, but unfortunately, all of my scars do still heal brown,” she explained. “While I don’t think it’s right that people mindlessly comment hate for whatever reason it is, I do make a decision to put myself out on the internet. My account was made to show those out there, they’re more than their scars.”

According to board-certified dermatologists and plastic surgeons, scars can develop a brown coloring if they are exposed to sunlight during the healing process.

For now, Annie is still posting content on TikTok in spite of all the negative attention, where she spreads awareness about body positivity and self-love.

Article continues after ad

She’s just the latest influencer to go viral on the platform after a young boy, called ‘Topher,’ took over the app by kickstarting a hilarious viral trend.