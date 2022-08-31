TikTok couple charged with murder in connection to death of 29-year-old

A viral TikTok and OnlyFans couple were arrested and charged with the murder of a 29-year-old man in Georgia.

Police arrested Johntae Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds in Huntsville, Alabama, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on August 25.

According to Radar, the couple, both 23, were arrested on August 10 and August 16, respectively, in connection to the fatal shooting of 29-year-old Dakota Bradshaw on August 1.

Witnesses nearby at the time of the shooting saw a red truck and a blue Dodge Challenger, suspected to be driven by the couple, speeding away from Dakota’s home shortly after the initial reports of gunfire.

Johntae and Eric went viral on TikTok for their pro-LGBTQ+ content, before being arrested and placed behind bars earlier this month.

They have over 800,000 thousand followers on the social media app, and following Johntae’s arrest, Eric posted a video to claim that his boyfriend is innocent.

“For the past couple of days in the media, I’ve been seeing a lot of things about John and ya’ll are concerned about John. ‘Is he okay? Has he harmed anyone?’ No, he has not done anything to no one. Ya’ll know John – John would not harm a soul,” he said.

Eric continued: “John is okay. I am okay, you guys. Everything is good. My baby will be home soon.”

He set up a GoFundMe page in an effort to prove Johntae’s innocence. However, a few days later, Eric was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Huntsville.

TikTok fans react to viral couple charged with murder

Fans have left hundreds of comments under the couple’s last video.

“I’m sending you love boo I’m sending y’all love all the way,” one fan commented. “Sending love! My fav TikTok couple,” another one added.

“Please understand that you two are huge influences in the community and the support behind you two is huge!!! Don’t let it fool you we stand with you all,” a third fan wrote.

Others, however, couldn’t resist making jokes.

“Whew this didn’t age well, at least y’all cellmates now…” someone quipped.

“Not him wearing this same outfit in his mugshot,” another person commented. “BUT YOU IN JAIL TOO,” a third person added.

As of now, Eric is in the Limestone County Jail awaiting extradition to Georgia, while Johntae is being held without bond in the Walker County (Ga.) Jail.