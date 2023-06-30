The Weeknd called out for “weird” Selena Gomez parallels in The Idol

Social media users are convinced that The Idol, HBO’s now-canceled show, is very similar to the life events of Selena Gomez. Some are calling out The Weeknd for the many parallels with the singer’s life in the series.

The new TV show has been surrounded by controversy since its trailer was released. Now viewers of the show are wondering about the “weird” references to Selena.

Article continues after ad

Some have already deemed watching the show as a “scarring” experience. It was co-created by The Weeknd and Sam Levinson and portrays the story of a fictional pop star.

But as more episodes were released, viewers accused the co-creator of exploiting his ex-girlfriend, as fans think that events in the show have been taken from Gomez’s life.

Article continues after ad

Is The Idol inspired by Selena Gomez?

The Idol tells the story of Jocelyn, who is making a comeback after canceling her tour due to a nervous breakdown. At one point in the episode, the character is seen posing for the cover art of her single.

Jocelyn decides to wear the hospital bracelet that she got in rehab for the shoot. Fans were quick to make comparisons with Selena’s shoot for Bad Liar.

Article continues after ad

In the original cover art, the singer also wears a hospital band, as the picture was taken right after she got treatment for lupus.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Selena was dating The Weeknd during the same time, which made social media users speculate that he used her experience for Jocelyn’s character.

Even the fictional character’s relationship with her best friend, as well as her assistant, raised a few eyebrows. Viewers began comparing it with Gomez’s relationship with her best friend Raquelle Stevens.

Article continues after ad

Although fans have speculated, there has been no confirmation regarding these rumors. There were also comparisons between Jocelyn and Britney Spear’s life, but Sam shut down these claims and argued the show was not based on Britney, nor anyone else in particular.

The Weeknd receives backlash

Some users claimed they have love for The Weeknd but they can tell that Jocelyn was heavily inspired by Gomez. One wrote: “Not The Weeknd exploiting Selena’s trauma for the Idol plot. this is why we h88888 men. [sic]”

Article continues after ad

A viral tweet had a short video compiling all the similarities between The Idol and Selena’s life.

Another tweet read, “Who watched the first ep of the idol? I hope they’re not trying to take a dig at Selena bc I will fight”. Meanwhile, another viewer wrote, “No cos tell me all these small things like the vanity fair writer saying I grew up watching u to Jocelyn the idol arent digs at Selena?????! this is so weird”