The Boys Season 2 receives even higher critic reviews than Season 1

Amazon’s The Boys was a cultural sensation in 2019, but the superhero web television series has somehow upped the ante for Season 2, as critic reviews dub it even better than ever.

Based on a comic book of the same name, The Boys premiered on July 26, 2019 with the high expectations granted by a second season already being ordered by Amazon.

Those expectations were met, as the series received high scores from both critics and fans. Now, with Season 2’s media embargo lifted ahead of its September 4 premiere, the hit series appears primed for greater success.

On Rotten Tomatoes, The Boys: Season 1 received a critic score of 84 percent and an audience score of 93 percent. While an audience score for Season 2 remains unavailable and the critics given review opportunities were limited to 26 (down from the 99 available to Rotten Tomatoes for Season 1), that critic score has risen to a whopping 96 percent.

Without any spoilers, of those reviews, the lone negative take comes from The Observer’s Brandon Katz, who credits aspects of the show as “irreverent” and “compelling” before generally discrediting it for being “half a degree removed from Deadpool and not nearly as subversive.”

He suggested Season 2 should not be treated like "the long-awaited mash-up of Shakespeare and Stan Lee". Katz’s review is an exception in a sea of glowing reactions, however.

I have to say, The Boys season 2 is so much better than season 1. It's insane. pic.twitter.com/wR8qpL58dX — Emre Kaya | Black Lives Still Matter (@Vullein) August 26, 2020

Everyone who has watched the series’ first season is keenly aware of how impressive the production value and acting is. Collider’s Liz Shannon Miller asserts that the second season does the former justice: “On a production level, The Boys is always, without fail, so much fun to watch.”

Empire’s Dan Jolin confirms the latter, by letting fans know that Homelander has not lost an ounce of juice in Season 2: “Antony Starr remains the, er, star of the show, the very embodiment of its black-hole-dark comedy concept.

But, while good to know that the things done right in the first season are continued in the second, what’s most exciting about critic reviews is the impressions left by the show’s depth. As expressed by the AV Club’s Alex McLevy, “the best thing about the second season of The Boys is how smartly it adds complexity and depth to its characters and stories.”

Lots of shows can hit their niches and enjoy high scores in reviews. Fewer can do so for consecutive seasons. The Boys critics seem to have enjoyed the second season even more, though. On Sep. 4, judgment will be ceded to an eager fanbase.