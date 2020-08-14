Olivia Munn reportedly offered "multi-year deal" for G4 TV revival

If recent reports are to be believed, actress Olivia Munn, who was a part of the original G4 network, maybe joining the G4 TV revival as a part of a multi-year deal.

The original G4 TV was the source of inspiration for many modern gamers, with the network even being the original introduction into the world of gaming for a lot of people. In 2014, however, the network famously shut down, much to the disappointment of longtime fans.

One of the bigger figures at the network was Olivia Munn, who was most famous for hosting Attack of the Show!. The program was one of the flagship on the network, alongside X-Play.

Now, after it was previously confirmed that G4 would be making a comeback in 2021, it seems like Munn is also returning with the revival. The news comes the way of TheWrap, who revealed that, while her return isn't set in stone, she's currently in the "final talks" of a multiyear deal.

According to the report, Munn would be a part of the network's revival both on-screen and off-screen. More specific details about the deal are unknown, however, this could mean that the actress would have a producer or writer role in addition to a hosting job.

While this news has yet to be confirmed by the folks behind the G4 revival, many people would be very interested in seeing Munn return, as fans have been clamoring for as many people as possible from the original network to come back for the revival in some way, shape, or form.

It's also interesting to speculate what or who else could come back for the revival. Could Attack of the Show! itself be making a return? What about other famous hosts like Blair Herter or even Munn's AOTS co-host Kevin Pereira? At this point, it seems like anything's possible.