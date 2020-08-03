Richard Hammond reveals details on new Amazon Prime TV show

Whilst he may be best known for presenting Top Gear and The Grand Tour, Richard Hammond is also a keen scientist and engineer. Relishing the chance to flex his scientific muscles once again, he's revealed more details about his "very very new and fresh" Amazon Prime TV show.

You may remember that back in the early 2000s Richard hosted a children's science show called Brainiac: Science Abuse.

Famed for its plentiful use of explosives and dislike of caravans, Brainiac also introduced generations of children to the wonderful world of science and engineering.

Richard isn't new to the pop-science game

Fast forward over a decade since the last episode of Brainiac aired, and Hammond is once again putting on his lab coat to bring 'pop science' to the masses in his new Amazon Prime show alongside co-host Tory Belleci in a show that will be "unlike anything that's been done before" according to Hammond.

Tory is no stranger to the world of popular science either, being well-known for his time on American pop-science show Mythbusters.

Hosted by Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman, Tory also starred alongside Kari Byron and the late Grant Imahara.

These two giants of science entertainment aren't doing things by halves either.

In an interview with DRIVETRIBE, Hammond explains that they will be using their "pop science knowledge to not only survive... but to sur-thrive" in their "totally new take" on this style of show.

When can we expect to see it?

Discussing this new project, Hammond seems genuinely excited at the prospect of being 'trapped' on a desert island with only his (and Tory's) science and engineering know-how in order to survive.

Unfortunately beyond the basic details, when asked what he could tell us Hammond responded with "not a lot; Because its kind of all under wraps" so we may be due another update before the show airs.

Richard did reveal that the show is currently in the process of being edited. With an expected release date later this year, you shouldn't have to wait too long to see these titans of science fight for survival.