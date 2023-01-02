Terrifying giant octopus is giving TikTok users nightmares

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Release the Kraken! TikTok viewers are freaking out over a giant octopus that caught hold of one user’s crab trap and wouldn’t let go.

TikTok is home to a slew of viral content. From new dance moves to viral foodie trends and more, there’s something for everyone on the world’s most popular social media app.

Sometimes, though, content gets uploaded to the site that truly takes one’s breath away… and that’s exactly what happened when TikTok user Brooke Satta showed off an astounding moment from one of her fishing trips.

In her video, the Vancouver native showed off a massive octopus that latched itself onto her crew’s prawn trap as they were reeling their catch back onto the boat.

Article continues after ad

“Holy — you’re kidding!” one of the crewmates can be heard saying. “That is so huge!”

“Wanna take him?” another asks.”I’ve never seen one this big. Holy sh*t!”

“That’s a big octopus,” another says. “I wanna eat it, but I don’t know how to get it.”

Despite the crew’s appetite for seafood, the TikToker claims that they allowed the octopus to return to the depths. “The octopus held on for a bit then let go and swam back down,” Brooke captioned her video. “Coolest sight I’ve seen!”

Giant octopus compared to kraken in viral TikTok video

The sheer size of the creature is dropping jaws all over the app, with some commenters comparing the octopus to the ‘Kraken’ of mythical folklore and legend.

Article continues after ad

“Pretty sure that’s a kraken,” one commenter wrote.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“People just casually giggling at a kraken,” another said.

“Put that thing back where it came from, or so help me!” another joked, referencing a line from Disney’s ‘Monsters Inc.’

“He’s saving his fish friends,” a viewer added.

TikTok: brookesirah

Brooke’s viral TikTok video caught an awe-inspiring moment from nature that has racked up over 41 million views since being uploaded on December 27.

In an interview with Global News, Satta claimed she and the crew thought they’d simply caught a massive haul of prawns before reeling up the giant, tentacled hitchhiker.

Article continues after ad

“When we first started pulling the trap up, it was super heavy, so we thought it was a pretty full prawn trap, and it was orange just like prawns. …as it was surfacing we were like, ‘Oh my gosh, that is a huge octopus!'”

“I love ocean life, so I was very excited and surprised.”

It’s likely that the octopus in the video is a Giant Pacific Octopus, which can grow anywhere from 9.75 to 16 feet long.

This is just the latest animal to take over TikTok after a horrified woman discovered a hamster eating through her bedroom ceiling from her neighbor’s apartment.