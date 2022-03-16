Twitch streamer breaks PC by slamming desk in frustration

Twitch streamer Mushu was not having a good time playing Lost Ark and took it out on her desk in the worst way possible.

It’s not exactly uncommon to see streamers slam their desks when a game they’re playing doesn’t go their way.

Throughout the years, we’ve seen gamers break desks, computers, monitors, keyboards, and other equipment during live broadcasts. You’d think that companies would design sturdier products to account for gamer rage, but that doesn’t seem to be happening.

This was proven during a recent Lost Ark stream where Twitch’s Mushu hit her desk so hard her PC froze in what appeared to be a phantom slam.

Today marks the day I had the biggest desk slam on stream. My stream sound literally died and I had to end the stream cuz my PC froze LMAO pic.twitter.com/NpTLSfOOJe — Mushu (@mushu_la) March 15, 2022

Streamer breaks PC with desk slam

After going off about a fellow player not being able to play Lost Ark correctly, Mushu made a fist and slammed it right down onto her desk.

“I thought it was some random b***h who doesn’t know how to play this f**king game,” she swore before unleashing her closed fist.

The result was total stream silence, but only because the audio on the broadcast broke, seemingly freezing her computer too.

It was real strong trust me

Mods in the basement said the ceiling collapsed — Mushu (@mushu_la) March 16, 2022

“Today marks the day I had the biggest desk slam on stream. My stream sound literally died and I had to end the stream [because] my PC froze,” she wrote on Twitter.

When asked about the force of the slam as viewers noted it didn’t look very hard, the streamer explained it was actually “real strong.”

“Mods in the basement said the ceiling collapsed,” she added.

It just goes to show that you shouldn’t judge someone’s desk slam due to a lack of destruction or noise, and hopefully, companies can do something to make their products a bit more durable in the future.