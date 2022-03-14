Young streamer devastated after dad destroys PC she bought with YouTube revenue

A 15-year-old Twitch streamer and YouTuber is going viral for all the wrong reasons after her father threw her PC in the pool, destroying it.

No one ever wants to lose their PC. In modern times, people, especially PC gamers, have a personal connection to their computer given how often they spend using it to communicate, watch videos, and live their lives.

As such, watching anyone, let alone a family member, physically destroy your computer would be absolutely dreadful, but that’s exactly what happened to streamer NarwhalFPS.

In a viral social media post, the YouTuber and Twitch streamer explained how and why her father threw her PC in a pool, rendering it completely absolute.

Streamer’s dad throws PC in pool over argument

Taking to Twitter, Narwhal posted a photo of her PC in the pool, completely submerged. The tweet gained attention, racking up nearly 9,000 likes since being posted on March 12.

In a follow-up post, the streamer revealed her dad wasn’t having a good day, resulting in him taking it out on her and the computer.

“I was having an argument with my sister… and he got mad and threw it in the pool because I wouldn’t listen,” she said. “I don’t have a PC anymore.”

To make things worse, Narwhal said she used her YouTube revenue to buy the PC. Looking at her YouTube channel, she has just under 100,000 subscribers and one video about Rubix’s Cubes with a whopping 43 million views.

It’s unclear what will come next for the young streamer, but it seems as though she will have to purchase another when she can, keeping it safe from her dad and their backyard pool.

Until then, the YouTuber will have to make do without a PC for the time being.