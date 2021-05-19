Tekashi 6ix9ine claims Jake Paul is on steroids in response to fight challenge - Dexerto

Rapper Daniel Hernandez, better known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, has responded to a boxing challenge made by YouTuber Jake Paul – and while the two may not be stepping into the ring together, the gloves are definitely off.

Jake Paul and his brother Logan have taken over the world of boxing by frequently feuding with mixed martial artists and other YouTubers, choosing to settle their beef in the ring.

With an undefeated record – including a recent victory over former UFC fighter Ben Askren – Jake is always down for a fight, and issued a challenge to Tekashi 6ix9ine in an Instagram Q&A on May 18.

In response to a question about whether he wants to duke it out with 6ix9ine, Paul wrote that he wants to, because “He deserves to get his ass beat, and I want to do it for all the people he’s disrespected.”

That said, Jake doesn’t even believe the fight would happen – but if it did, he wouldn’t even break a sweat. “Honestly, [it] would be too easy and a 30-second fight,” he added. “He wouldn’t show up to the ring on the day of the fight, but yes, I would love to knock him out.”

6ix9ine didn’t take Paul’s remarks lying down. In a reply to a screengrab of Paul’s message, the rapper claimed, “I think he’s on steroids like his security guard who passed away.”

The comment was quickly spotted and saved by DJ Akademiks, who posted it to his own Instagram account.

This remark was a reference to Shamir Bolivar, also known as Shadow, who passed away before Paul’s fight with Ben Askren. The YouTuber would later dedicate the fight to Bolivar.

Interestingly enough, Bolivar also served as a bodyguard for 6ix9ine and reportedly got involved in a domestic violence situation between the artist and Sara Molina where he “put hands on” Tekashi.

So far, The Problem Child has yet to respond to the Brooklyn rapper’s comments – but given how personal they are, it’s looking like this feud is only just beginning.