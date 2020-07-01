Teeqo & Nikan intervene during FaZe Rain’s concerning Instagram Live

Fans and friends of Nordan Shat, better known as FaZe Clan’s FaZe Rain, have been growing increasingly concerned for the YouTube star’s health in recent weeks, following his openness about drug use, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Rain became one of if not the biggest star in FaZe Clan through the years, but has appeared to have an on/off relationship with both the organization and his content for several years now.

In an Instagram story posted in the early hours of June 29, Rain spoke about his struggle with drug addiction and battles with depression, issues with his family, and feelings of betrayal that he has harbored from both them and his FaZe Clan brethren.

This comes barely a month after he was initially kicked out of the FaZe House, following which he lashed out at FaZe Clan, with co-owner Ricky 'Banks' Banks stating that he refused help or to be sent to a rehabilitation center to help him with his issues.

Just 24 hours after his first Instagram livestream, Rain went live on the platform again, with the content throughout prompting FaZe members to intervene.

Read More: FaZe Banks speaks out after FaZe Rain uploads concerning video

After showing viewers some of the drugs and medication he was using at the time, fellow FaZe creators Jakob ‘Teeqo’ Swärden and Nikan ‘Nikan’ Nadim could be heard in the background of the broadcast.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Teeqo & Nikan intervene

Obviously, having seen what was occurring after Rain went live, Teeqo and Nikan rushed to Rain’s aid, interrupting the broadcast in an attempt to put an end to the concerning situation.

Though at first Rain tried to resist and force them out of his home, the pair refused back down, and told Rain not to “show drugs to kids” before advising him to “get the f**k off [Instagram] Live.”

This comes after a number of concerning tweets from Rain, including one that said he’s feeling “100x more pain” than when he tried to commit suicide in 2018.

When I tried to commit suicide in 2018 and I got locked up I thought my life couple never get anyworrse.



This is 100x more pain — Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) June 30, 2020

Fans & stars reach out to Rain

Having seen what is occurring in Rain’s life right now, a number of stars from across different industries reached out to offer help.

NBA legend and former Echo Fox owner Rick Fox reached out saying he can come to see him or call him, adding that Rain doesn’t “have to be alone right now.”

Yo @FaZe_Rain don’t know where you are right now - if you are in LA I’ll come to you ASAP and we can talk - if you aren’t I can call you and just listen ! You don’t have to be alone right now. — Rick Fox (@RickFox) July 1, 2020

He has also been getting a steady stream of support from online personalities, including 100 Thieves’ Classify who simply told Rain that he is “loved,” and YouTube news reporter Scarce who told Rain that he has “been an inspiration for a lot of us.”

@faze_rain bro just know that the guys are there to help you, you've got good people around you right now. You can pull through this, we all know you can. You've been an inspiration for a lot of us and it's hard to see you like this, please let them help — Scarce (@JohnScarce) July 1, 2020

Rain speaks out

Just a couple of short hours after the incident, FaZe Rain took to Twitter to make a statement, saying that he’s “done” with drugs.

NO MORE DRUGS IM DONE — Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) July 1, 2020

He followed up not long after, with another tweet saying that once he's clean, fans will see "one of the hardest working people on Earth."

ONCE I GET MY APARTMENT AND IM CLEAN, YOU WILL SEE ONE OF THE HARDEST WORKING PEOPLE ON EARTH.



FUCK DRUGS. — Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) July 1, 2020

Fans of the content creator and the wider online community will now hope that Rain gets the help he needs and this doesn’t escalate any further, as millions watch on in the hopes that everything turns out okay.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).