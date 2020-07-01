Apex Legends Season 5 Warzone Modern Warfare FIFA 20
Teeqo & Nikan intervene during FaZe Rain’s concerning Instagram Live

by Jacob Hale
faze clan FaZe Rain

Fans and friends of Nordan Shat, better known as FaZe Clan’s FaZe Rain, have been growing increasingly concerned for the YouTube star’s health in recent weeks, following his openness about drug use, depression and suicidal thoughts.

Rain became one of if not the biggest star in FaZe Clan through the years, but has appeared to have an on/off relationship with both the organization and his content for several years now.

In an Instagram story posted in the early hours of June 29, Rain spoke about his struggle with drug addiction and battles with depression, issues with his family, and feelings of betrayal that he has harbored from both them and his FaZe Clan brethren.

Nordan has been open about his internal struggles in the past.

This comes barely a month after he was initially kicked out of the FaZe House, following which he lashed out at FaZe Clan, with co-owner Ricky 'Banks' Banks stating that he refused help or to be sent to a rehabilitation center to help him with his issues.

Just 24 hours after his first Instagram livestream, Rain went live on the platform again, with the content throughout prompting FaZe members to intervene.

After showing viewers some of the drugs and medication he was using at the time, fellow FaZe creators Jakob ‘Teeqo’ Swärden and Nikan ‘Nikan’ Nadim could be heard in the background of the broadcast.

Teeqo & Nikan intervene

Obviously, having seen what was occurring after Rain went live, Teeqo and Nikan rushed to Rain’s aid, interrupting the broadcast in an attempt to put an end to the concerning situation.

Rain and Teeqo have been in FaZe Clan for years together, and evidently remain good friends still.

Though at first Rain tried to resist and force them out of his home, the pair refused back down, and told Rain not to “show drugs to kids” before advising him to “get the f**k off [Instagram] Live.”

This comes after a number of concerning tweets from Rain, including one that said he’s feeling “100x more pain” than when he tried to commit suicide in 2018.

Fans & stars reach out to Rain

Having seen what is occurring in Rain’s life right now, a number of stars from across different industries reached out to offer help.

NBA legend and former Echo Fox owner Rick Fox reached out saying he can come to see him or call him, adding that Rain doesn’t “have to be alone right now.”

He has also been getting a steady stream of support from online personalities, including 100 Thieves’ Classify who simply told Rain that he is “loved,” and YouTube news reporter Scarce who told Rain that he has “been an inspiration for a lot of us.”

Rain speaks out

Just a couple of short hours after the incident, FaZe Rain took to Twitter to make a statement, saying that he’s “done” with drugs.

He followed up not long after, with another tweet saying that once he's clean, fans will see "one of the hardest working people on Earth."

Fans of the content creator and the wider online community will now hope that Rain gets the help he needs and this doesn’t escalate any further, as millions watch on in the hopes that everything turns out okay.

If you are experiencing suicidal thoughts, or know anyone that is, and you would like to talk to someone, please reach out and call the Suicide Prevention Helpline 1-800-273-8255 (USA) or the Samaritans 116-123 (UK).