Rain lashes out at FaZe Clan and Banks for being "left on the streets"

FaZe Clan co-owner Nordan “Rain” Shat is hitting out at the organization and co-founder Ricky Banks after being “kicked out” of the group in May, now alleging “unfair treatment” from his peers.

On May 28, Rain opened up about the situation in a heartfelt Tweet, admitting he’d been removed from the FaZe House because his “sad boy energy” was “too high.”

Rain also made sure to clarify that the development was “100% my fault” and asked fans not to lash out at the organization over the surprising decision.

However, it seems that Rain’s attitude toward his removal from FaZe Clan has since turned sour, as evidenced by a series of Tweets posted on June 4 — a week after his initial posts on the subject.

“FaZe is treating me so f**king unfair,” Rain wrote. “After everything I did for you? After letting you not pay me back for 5 years and let it slide? F**K YOU. I’ve never been fucked over harder. NEVER.”

FaZe is treating me so fucking unfair



After everything I did for you? After letting you not pay me back for 5 years and let it slide? FUCK YOU



I’ve never been fucked over harder. NEVER. — FaZe Rain // Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) June 4, 2020

That’s not all; Rain also alleged he’d been “left on the streets” in response to a concerned fan, leading Banks to speak out on the matter.

“That isn't fucking true Nordan,” Banks replied. “We've offered you help numerous times. We've explored so many different options to help you solve your problem. You have shut them ALL down.”

Rain went on to insinuate that he’d been encouraged to seek help from a mental health facility: “I came back to LA to try and be happy with you guys, and this is what happens.”

Helping??? They’re leaving me on the streets. Don’t give a fuck where I am or stay. — FaZe Rain // Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) June 4, 2020

Banks later confirmed that he'd encouraged his longtime org-mate to live in a separate apartment with a private nurse, which Rain argued by saying "I was told to go to a 30-day rehab facility acting like I’m a drug addict and can’t control myself," clarifying that his comments weren't made against Banks nor the other FaZe members.

Everyone in the house has suggested getting you an apartment with a private nurse and a sober buddy and help you beat this thing and you have said NO. We’ve explored every option and continue to. To drag your friends after everything that’s happened is unfair and not the truth. — FaZe Banks (@Banks) June 4, 2020

Banks shot back and claimed the co-owner was “conveniently leaving a lot out” of the story, and encouraged him to tell the entire tale on Twitter.

Twitter is the last place any of this should be talked about and you're conveniently leaving A LOT out. I'm not gunna get tweeted at everyday and be made to feel like the bad guy. If you wana share the entire story of what's been happening on Twitter then we can. This is fucked. — FaZe Banks (@Banks) June 4, 2020

The two have since come to a kind of agreement, with Rain confirming that the private nurse was his suggestion, which Banks wholeheartedly agreed with and vowed to "make it happen."

Oh that’s what YOU suggested? Ok fucking YES. Let’s make it happen then. We all love you and truly care about you. All of this has scared the shit out of us. You’re down for all that? Let’s make it happen today. — FaZe Banks (@Banks) June 4, 2020

This isn’t the first time FaZe Rain has battled with mental health issues, by far, admitting to fans in a summer 2018 video that he’d taken a break from uploading due to his struggle with depression.

The FaZe star likewise concerned fans with a string of Tweets in October 2019, where he wrote that he “didn’t want to be alive anymore.” We will continue to provide updates on this drama as more details are made available.