FaZe Banks speaks out after FaZe Rain uploads concerning video

FaZe Clan co-founder and YouTube star Ricky Banks has spoken out after fans expressed concern over a video posted to Twitter by fellow org co-owner Nordan ‘FaZe Rain’ Shat.

FaZe Rain posted a video to social media on June 27, where he addressed the topic of his “passing” and alluded to a “purpose” he was destined to fulfill.

“I feel like the reason I haven’t passed yet is because I’m supposed to fulfill some purpose,” he said. “But I feel like I have fulfilled that purpose. I gave millions of kids hope to believe and achieve whatever they want. Every person I was around, I always tried to make them the best that they were.”

Considering Rain’s recent exit from the FaZe Clan content house and his subsequent Twitter posts airing out the issue last month, fans took to the net to sound off about the YouTuber’s alarming video, tagging multiple members of the organization in hopes of checking in on him.

Banks responded to one fan’s tag shortly thereafter, clarifying that Rain was safe.

“I just woke up / spoke to him on the phone,” he explained. “He's good.”

I just woke up/ spoke to him on the phone. He's good. — FaZe Banks (@Banks) June 28, 2020

Thankfully, Rain is alright — but that isn’t stopping fans from voicing their worries about his mental health in wake of his concerning Twitter posts after being removed from the FaZe House in late May.

Stating that his “sad boy energy” was too high, Rain also appeared to lash out at FaZe, itself, claiming he’d been “left on the streets” despite his hard work for the organization.

Kicked out of FaZe House

All fair sad boy energy too high — Nordan (@FaZe_Rain) May 28, 2020

However, it seems that both Banks and Rain came to an agreeable solution, as evidenced by their Twitter interactions in the midst of the drama, with the two appearing to bandy about the idea of a private nurse in his home.

Twitter is the last place any of this should be talked about and you're conveniently leaving A LOT out. I'm not gunna get tweeted at everyday and be made to feel like the bad guy. If you wana share the entire story of what's been happening on Twitter then we can. This is fucked. — FaZe Banks (@Banks) June 4, 2020

That’s not all; Rain has also spoken out about the situation via his Instagram story following his June 27 video, stating that he was removed from the FaZe House on his birthday and that he’s also gone through a recent breakup.

While Rain has opened up about his struggles with mental health in the past, fans and viewers continue to voice their support in light of these latest developments for the beloved FaZe founder.