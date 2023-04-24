Teacher rules out OnlyFans after viral fight with student over confiscated cell phone

A substitute teacher who got into a classroom fight with a student over confiscating her cell phone says she’s quit her job, but won’t be joining OnlyFans.

On April 17, a video showing North Carolina teacher Xaviera Steele fighting with a student went viral with the sub physically dominating her opponent.

Footage uploaded to Twitter shows the student upset at her teacher for taking her phone. She then tries to nab it back only for the altercation to turn physical with slaps, hair-pulling, punches, and even some UFC-style ground pounds.

Eventually, the teacher got on top of the student and held her down while calling for help, but both parties ended up being charged – something that Steele spoke against on social media.

Teacher responds after fighting student in viral classroom brawl

In a video posted to social media, Steele defended her actions, saying that in her career teaching, she was never attacked by a student like that.

“In all my 22 years, never have I ever experienced what I experienced this Monday,” she said. “I’ve never been attacked by young folks. I love young people. This is why I work with them. I have a heart for them. That young lady attacked me and she went for blood.”

According to Steele, there have been several incidents at the school in recent months including a teacher having a gun pulled on her and two others being knocked out by kicks.

She continued, explaining how it’s just not worth it to teach anymore with her life constantly being put in danger with everything happening at the school.

“As much as I love the kids, I cannot put my life or my livelihood in danger, anymore. I will be saying goodbye to this profession,” she added.

Teacher denies joining OnlyFans after melee with student

So, what will she do next? When a viewer brought up the prospect of Steele joining OnlyFans, she explained why she was against the idea, even though it can be quite lucrative.

“OnlyFans is out of the question!” she explained. “I’m not that kind of lady. I grew up in church.”

Luckily, the teacher will be getting some money through a GoFundMe that was created after a video ended up going viral and has raised over $10,000 so far.

Hopefully, this incident can be resolved sooner than later, but don’t expect to see yet another teacher decide to join OnlyFans anytime soon.