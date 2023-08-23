Taylor Swift’s August sparks TikTok trend that sees pets take to the sky

It’s no surprise that Swifties have sparked some trends over the year in honor of their favorite singer. But this latest one might have some animals running for cover, as Taylor Swift’s August inspires TikTokers to swing their pets through the air.

Swifties take their love for the Speak Now singer very seriously, and Vanity Fair went so far as to call her “the biggest pop star in the world.” She’s had an undeniably cultural impact on society, and her music continues to be hailed by hundreds of thousands of fans.

With her widespread influence, both her music and name frequently trend on TikTok for a variety of reasons. From fans obsessing over a Taylor Swift inflatable doll, to gym goers curating a workout to a playlist of her songs.

And now a new trend has taken over the app, with fans swinging their pets in circles to Swift’s August.

TikTok user ‘bambino.nova’ tried the trend with her bulldog, whose wide eyes told a story very different from Taylor’s nostalgic love manifesto.

And furry friends weren’t the only ones to participate. Robin, who goes by ‘okirobi’ on the app, hilariously enlisted the help of her tortoise for her take on the trend.

Unsurprisingly, not everyone’s pets were on board with the trend. TikToker ‘sabz.i’ shared a video introducing her unimpressed cat to new heights, the feline’s protests lost to August’s dreamy lyrics.

“Back when we were still changin’ for the better, wanting was enough,” Swift sings. Meanwhile, the cat is lifted up, claws out, and silently screaming, blocked out by the music.

Some found the TikTok hilarious, such as one viewer who commented “This is the best one I’ve seen yet”. However, others were concerned for the kitty’s well-being, with one writing “This made me sad, he was scared.”

One thing is for sure, we doubt that cat will be trusting their owner anytime in the near future. Check out the latest entertainment stories on our page here.