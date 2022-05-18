Here’s why the ‘Taylor Swift workout’ is going viral on TikTok

A treadmill routine set to Taylor Swift’s music is taking TikTok by storm. Here’s everything you need to know about this latest viral workout craze.

TikTok is a hive for viral content of all kinds. From popular pasta recipes to dance challenges and more, the short-from app is a perfect place for creators to take over the internet.

The latest trend that’s sweeping the site is an exercise routine — but this isn’t your grandma’s jazzercise class.

This particular workout uses Taylor Swift’s music to keep up a pace on the treadmill for a cardio session that’s guaranteed to get you moving to the beat.

What is the Taylor Swift TikTok workout?

The Taylor Swift workout was popularized by TikToker Allie Bennett, whose video on the topic has garnered a whopping 3.3 million views at the time of writing.

The premise is simple — gym goers simply need to open up Bennett’s playlist filled with T-Swizzle’s music and find their pace with the first song, ‘The Man.’

From there, it gets a bit more challenging: You should add .1 mph each time the song changes, gradually increasing to a brisk run at the next to last song.

For a cooldown, simply go back to a walk for the very last song. And there you have it — a simple cardio routine set to some timeless bops.

Click here if TikTok fails to load.

Bennett also added some extra advice in the comments section: “Do this at whatever incline you feel like (I usually do eight and then take it down to one when I run)!”

The workout has accrued hundreds of thousands of likes, with viewers who tried it out for themselves gushing about the routine in the comments section.

“I just did this today and I cannot thank you enough!” one user wrote. “Best workout I’ve had in months! I’ll be doing it daily! Thank you, thank you!”

“Lemme tell you, this workout is no joke,” another said. “It is so good.”

This is far from the first gym routine to go viral on TikTok; earlier this year, Lauren Giraldo’s 12-3-30 treadmill workout caught the interest of exercise enthusiasts across the app, and is still hugely popular months later.