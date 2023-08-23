Tayla Mellington told to “get a real job” after taking photos in front of apartment complex

Love Island Australia’s Tayla Mellington was told to “get a real job” by a woman for taking photos in front of an apartment complex in a video that took TikTok by storm.

It’s not unusual to see influencers posing for photos in front of picturesque locations… but reality TV star Tayla Mellington got major flak after taking pics in front of an apartment complex in Gold Coast, Australia.

The celeb was posing with her girlfriends in front of the complex when the group was approached by a woman who was not happy with their choice of background.

In a now-deleted video, Mellington said a woman with a baby stroller lashed out at the girls for using the property for their photos and claimed she would “call the police” on them.

Instagram: tayymell Tayla Mellington is an influencer and reality TV star known for her time on Love Island Australia.

Tayla Mellington & friends yelled at by woman for taking pics in front of apartment complex

The woman also allegedly argued that the influencers were “invading the privacy” of people living in the complex, but the gals countered by saying they were just taking photos outside the apartments.

The woman then hit them with a zinger, supposedly saying: “Why don’t you go get a real job? You don’t make money this way. You’re not that attractive. If you were, you’d get paid to do modeling.” She also flipped them the bird before finally going on her way.

This statement left Mellington and her friends completely shocked. Unfortunately for curious viewers, the initial TikTok has been deleted — but according to other reports, it had racked up over 70k views before Tayla took it down.

Luckily, friend and fellow influencer Ruby Ennor uploaded her own version of events to the platform shortly thereafter, asking viewers if they were in the wrong or if the ‘Karen’ had a right to be upset.

Thus far, it seems like comments on Ennor’s video are decidedly mixed, with some sympathizing with the girls while others see a point in the woman’s argument.

“Not okay for the mum to flip the bird at you,” one user wrote. “But if you were taking pics with someone’s home in the background, they have the right to protect their privacy.”

“But were you taking photos of yourself (for a brand deal) standing outside of someone’s private residence/home?” another said.

The girls didn’t get the police called on them despite the woman’s threats… but one TikToker did get approached by law enforcement after taking part in TikTok’s ‘make anything a bag’ trend.