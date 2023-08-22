Police called on TikToker for viral ‘make anything a bag trend’

TikToker Jada Holmes has gone viral for her ‘make anything a bag’ trend and was recently approached by police for trying to turn an ATM machine into a handbag.

TikToker Jada Holmes is notorious for transforming just about anything into a handbag.

She’s altered televisions, blowup couches, gasoline cans, and more to look like a bag for the ‘make anything a bag’ trend, which she started herself.

Though many of her posts have gone viral, as she has 623.9K TikTok followers, her most recent stunt has gained even more views, as she had the police called on her while outside a storefront.

Jada Holmes’ TikTok fans think she took her ‘make anything a bag’ trend too far

Holmes is as creative as they come, as she’s gone viral for making ‘anything’ into a handbag. Not only does she come up with the ideas herself, but she also designs by hand the many objects she turns into a bag.

Her designs are as eccentric as the idea itself, as she’s even made a handbag out of a toilet, Pac-Man game machine, and glass table.

Though most of her designs are legal, Holmes’ most recent creation resulted in the police being called, as she attempted to use a store’s ATM machine as a purse.

As Holmes attached a ruffled strap to the ATM machine, she stood in front of her friend’s camera posing. Holmes later captioned her TikTok video doing so, saying, “About to get rich this year, I can feel it in my gut.”

In another video posted to Holmes’ TikTok, she was surrounded by police officers, as it’s illegal to steal or open an ATM machine — which she had done.

Commenters took to her video to say that the ATM stunt was taking it too far, saying, “Y’all may have been doing too much.” Another agreed, saying, “Enough, I’ve had enough. This is her sign to stop.”

Others commented on the video thinking the incident was comical, saying, “Why would you try to do that? Lmao,” while another asked for more details, saying, “Storytime please lol.”

Holmes hasn’t commented further on if she was ticketed by the police or not. She also hasn’t uploaded any new custom handbags since the incident, but some fans of hers are hopeful she’ll continue her craft, saying, “Y’all saying she needs to learn. Learn to do something that makes you happy. She’s making creative things and making money. May God bless y’all.”

