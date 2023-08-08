TayBeepBoop & Kaarin Joy feud: TikTok DIY community drama explained

TikTokers TayBeepBoop and Kaarin Joy are involved in an online feud, with the TikTok DIY community now engaged in a storm of drama.

TayBeepBoop, a TikToker, who goes by the name of Taylor called out another creator, Kaarin Joy in a viral TikTok video. Both the creators are DIY artists and interior decorators and post content about decorating rooms and spaces.

The artist posted a compilation of her artwork and Kaarin’s artwork claiming that the latter copied her style of art.

She started her TikTok by saying she is about to be petty and that she has never done anything like this before as she goes on to showcase her artwork and Kaarin’s.

TayBeepBoop shows her mossy mirror art first and says the creator “immediately” made a mossy mirror as well and goes on to list a few artworks she thinks was copied.

However, the TikTok has since been deleted from the platform but was reposted on Twitter by @erewhonsmoothie, which went viral.

Kaarin and Taylor’s DIY drama

She also shared DMs of the two having a conversation as Taylor asked Joy not to copy her artwork, to which she responded by saying she is discovering her own style and does not blindly copy it.

The artist added that she respects TayBeepBoop and shared that she does not wish to imitate her artwork in any way and would avoid it in the future.

Joy has garnered 2 million followers on the platform while Taylor has 1.9 million followers, leading to the latter thinking Kaarin became more popular because she was copying her work.

Kaarin addressed the accusations on the platform as she posted a TikTok and was visibly upset because of the hate she was receiving.

The content creator revealed that she is unaware of the things being said by Taylor as she was blocked by her on the platform. She explained that she found inspiration from the artist and admitted that they both have similar styles.

The TikToker added that they have talked about this before and described TayBeepBoop as “nice” as she insinuated she feels blindsided by the accusations.

Joy revealed that she would have appreciated if she came to her privately rather than going on TikTok as she explained that it feels wrong if someone is branding themselves as a DIY artist, and claiming people cannot take inspiration from them.

TikTok users side with Kaarin

Despite Taylor’s now-deleted TikTok accusing Kaarin, her comments section was siding with Joy deeming her as the most gentle creator on the platform.

Multiple people came to the latter’s defense and said TayBeepBoop is a DIY artist and is offended if her fans take inspiration from her.

Some users also shared that she wasn’t the one who invented such creative artwork. A woman who claimed to be Taylor’s ex-best friend made a TikTok assuring Joy that she did not do anything wrong.

She went on to list a couple of things that Taylor herself has got inspiration from while explaining that social media is based on being inspired by each other.

After the backlash, TayBeepBoop posted a TikTok apologizing to Kaarin as she claimed she wasn’t on her best behavior and described it as “wild” and “inappropriate”.

Although she added she was grateful for some of the hate she received but was on the verge of tears as she shared that Kaarin was nothing but nice about the entire situation.

“Kaarin has been nothing but gracious and kind to me throughout the whole thing and also before this. It proves how wrong I got it and I’ve spoken to her directly and she deserves a private apology as well as a public one,” she added.

All seems to have been sorted between the content creators.