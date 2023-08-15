Target employee called “racist” for telling flash mob they can’t film dance video in store

Musician Baby Storme has accused a Target employee of racism after he attempted to shut down a flash mob filming a dance video in the store.

Upcoming musician Baby Storme has been hard at work promoting her new single This City Is A Graveyard on her various social media platforms.

The singer previously received backlash after filming her music video in a real-life graveyard, something many viewers considered disrespectful.

Now she is causing a stir online again — same song, same dance, but this time at a new location with a whole lot of backup dancers.

Article continues after ad

The group had organized a flash mob to perform Baby Storme’s dance in Target but were told by an employee that they would not be allowed to film and that the police had already been called.

The group went on to ignore instructions and filmed their video anyway, singing the song to make up for a lack of musical backing.

“At first he said we couldn’t film but when we stopped filming, he still continued to kick us out, saying that we were a ‘safety violation,’ and that the police were on their way,” the singer shared online, calling the employee a “racist”. “So, we made the most of what we could.”

Article continues after ad

But the internet has not taken kindly to Baby Storme’s allegations of racism, arguing that the employee was only following store policy wherein it is stated that shopping should be “distraction-free”.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“What does race have anything to do with this? You guys were disrupting the entire store. Why didn’t you ask him if you could coordinate times? It’s just common courtesy,” one person commented.

Another said, “I’m black where was this racist? You’re disturbing an entire store without permission and when security does their job ( where they were extremely courteous ) they get labeled as racists? I’m extremely disappointed… please do better. This was completely disrespectful to someone’s business.”

Article continues after ad

Baby Storme also organized a flash mob at The Grove in Los Angeles, a location that viewers stated was much more appropriate.

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.