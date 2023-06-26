Musician Baby Storme responds to backlash over filming music video in a graveyard

Following the release of her newest single, Baby Storme has faced criticism over her filming location for the music video that was created in support of the song. Now the upcoming artist has responded to the backlash.

20-year-old Baby Storme is an upcoming indie artist, bringing audiences her own unique take on the genre. Having surpassed one million followers on TikTok, her music has already managed to resonate with many listeners across the platform and elsewhere.

However, Storme found herself in some hot water after fans were not happy to see that she had filmed her latest music video in a graveyard.

Now the singer is standing up against the backlash, explaining how she came to the decision to film there despite having previously stated she would not.

The music video shows Storme dancing in a graveyard at night whilst singing her newest single This City is a Graveyard.

While fans have praised the song as a “fresh of breath air”, many were not pleased to find out that Storme used a real graveyard for the set.

“Filming this [in a] graveyard is crazy please make a new music video ’cause this is gonna get [canceled] immediately,” one person commented on a TikTok sharing a clip of the video.

However, Storme is sticking by her decision, posting a response to the backlash on TikTok.

“I do understand the point of what you guys are trying to say,” Storme started the video. “It does seem disrespectful to film in a graveyard.”

She goes on to list other mainstream companies and movies that have filmed at graveyards, questioning why it is ok for them to use the location when she cannot.

Baby Storme responds to backlash following Graveyard music video controversy

Storme admitted she did look into renting a set after viewers previously advised her to avoid filming at a real graveyard. But Storme was unable to find anything within her price range, instead, she ultimately opted to ask for permission to film at the location.

TikTok: babystorme Storme asked for permission to film at the graveyard, which was granted.

“I did everything that I could do to keep it as respectful as possible,” Storme explained, pointing out that she stuck to designated pathways and never danced on any of the actual graves.

“I spent a lot of time on that like I really tried to do something camp and something I thought was creative and cool,” Storme finished off the video. “I understand criticism but some people are just like mean [sic].”

This City is a Graveyard is available to stream on Spotify.

