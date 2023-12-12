Target customers in NYC shocked that minors can’t enter without an adult

Target customers at a Bronx, NY location were shocked when they found out minors couldn’t enter the store without an adult.

A Target in the Bronx, New Yow has cracked down on the rules and regulations for their store.

Not only have they asked that minors be accompanied by an adult to enter, but they have also blocked off their self-checkout line among other changes as well.

Customers have since reacted, shocked by the great lengths Target has taken to protect them from theft.

Article continues after ad

Target customers have divided opinions about new store lockdown in the Bronx

A TikToker posted a video of her walking into Target in NYC. As she was approaching the racks, the inside of the store looked desolate.

Article continues after ad

During her video, the poster can be heard explaining why Target may not have had as many customers in it, saying that they were now checking IDs to make sure no minors were getting inside the store without an adult accompanying them. That goes for anyone under the age of 18.

Article continues after ad

The poster also said that the self-checkout lines were closed off so customers could no longer attempt to steal items from the store.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

If you planned on buying makeup at this specific Target, you’d have to purchase it at the makeup booth so you’d no longer be able to “sneak out” with unbought products.

Article continues after ad

Lastly, a Target employee would have to check the receipts of customers before they could walk out of the store.

Article continues after ad

Target customers who saw the poster’s TikTok about the changes commented, joking about how irritated their store must be, saying, “Y’all have run target RAGGED they are fed up.”

However, some customers didn’t blame Target for their new rules, saying, “Nah, cause I’m tired of those damn kids running up and down Target. Half the sh*t is open or damaged.”

One Target employee even mentioned how bad the theft was in her store, saying, “I work at a Target and the stealing is so bad!! Specifically middle schoolers. They come in with book bags and load them up!!”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The poster herself also expressed frustration regarding the makeup changes. Not only that but in her caption, she said she was still going to put something in her bag before leaving the store — proving that Target did the ‘right’ thing with its new lockdown regulations.