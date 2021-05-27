Watch Noah Beck in Machine Gun Kelly’s new gory music video - Dexerto

TikToker Noah Beck has made a surprise appearance in Machine Gun Kelly’s brand new, and very gory, music video for ‘love race’ featuring Kellin Quinn.

Pop punk is making a serious comeback, and that is made clear by Machine Gun Kelly’s new dramatic genre switch after the release of Tickets to my Downfall which featured the likes of Halsey, Trippie Redd, and Blackbear.

The popularity of the genre has continued with some TikTokers also bringing out new music. While some such as Bella Poarch and Dixie D’Amelio have stuck to pop, others have headed in another direction. Jaden Hossler, Chase Hudson, and now Quinton Griggs are bringing out pop-punk or rock tracks.

The LA music scene, too, is bursting to the brim with musicians pushing it further into the mainstream with Blink 182’s Travis Barker featuring on many of the tracks or producing, and rapper ModSun also getting involved, even bringing out a song with Avril Lavigne herself.

But TikTokers aren’t just warming up their vocal cords, they’re bringing out their acting skills too and Noah Beck has starred in Machine Gun Kelly’s latest music video for ‘love race featuring Kellin Quinn from rock band Sleeping with Sirens.

The video sees MGK playing an emo teenager, pulling up to a summer camp called Emo Pointe where Noah Beck takes a register of names wearing a crop top. As the campers enjoy their summer, hanging by the pool and watching Noah’s character play guitar by a fire, gradually they get picked off in a series of mysterious murders.

MGK’s character gets shot in the head by a bow and arrow, while another person gets mauled by an alligator. Eventually, the murderer turns to Noah who attempts to fight back with his fists but instead gets his arm ripped off and blood spurts out of his shoulder, before he gets repeatedly slapped by his assailant.

Following Noah’s first music video appearance in Dixie D’Amelio’s Be Happy, this is definitely a contrasting plotline, but fans are here for it.