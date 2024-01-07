Taco Bell worker slapped by angry customer who blew up his own microwave

A TikTok has shown the moment a Taco Bell worker was slapped after an angry customer blew up his microwave reheating food.

American Fast food chain Taco Bell is a popular option for those looking for an affordable and convenient Mexican meal, offering a range of meals from burritos to crunch wraps and, of course, tacos.

When it comes to refreshing and reheating a meal from the popular restaurant chain in the microwave, however, there is one vital step to ensure safety — remove any foil or foil-lined wrappers.

One customer who may not have followed this vital step is now going viral after blowing up his microwave and returning to Taco Bell with a vengeance.

Mikey Shyne, who goes by ‘ iammikeyshyne ‘ on TikTok, shared footage of the moment a disgruntled man slapped a Taco Bell employee after threatening to sue the restaurant over his blown-up microwave.

“You’re done, you’re f****** done. I’m going to sue your ass off,” the man can be heard declaring to the employee, one of the managers in-store. When asked if he would like new food, the man exclaimed, “Plus, you guys are gonna pay for my f****** microwave. It blew up!”

Getting increasingly agitated, he stated, “Oh, you’re smiling,” before slapping the employee across the face to a chorus of shocked reactions from other customers and workers.

“Yo, what the hell? No, what the f***? What’s going on with you, bro?” the employee said, evidently confused by the sudden escalation. Another manager then stepped in, with a heated argument ensuing in which the customer repeatedly told both workers, “F*** you.”

“Brother over-microwaved a fast food sandwich and it blew up in his microwave? Now he’s there complaining and wants them to buy him a new microwave? What a snowflake,” one Redditor posted in response to the altercation.

Another said, “That geezer doesn’t know you don’t put anything containing aluminum in a microwave. That’s the first f******* lesson you get with a microwave.”

It is currently unknown what occurred following the incident and whether or not police were called, though many viewers have stated that they hope the employee presses charges for battery.