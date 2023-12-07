Taco Bell SOS kits sold out as students absolutely love them

Taco Bell have officially paused sales on their Taco Bell SOS kits, which sold out after incredibly high demand.

Taco Bell at Home announced they’d be coming to the rescue for thousands of college students ahead of final exams.

The restaurant’s retail line launched an exclusive $7.99 “Taco Bell SOS Kit” to help students who don’t have a Taco Bell on campus, available at TacoBellSOS.com.

The kits featured the newest sauces from the chain, along with new seasoning innovations. Perhaps the most unusual item included in the box featured a stain-resistant sheet, so that students could eat their meals from the comfort of their own bed.

Taco Bell SOS kits sell out after high demand

The kits, which became incredibly popular among Taco Bell fans, saw the items sell out super quickly.

Taco Bell released a statement that read: “Due to incredibly high demand, we are pausing sales of the Taco Bell at Home SOS Kit on Amazon for the remainder of Tues., Dec. 5.”

“We know this time of year is busy for college students, so to give more fans a fair shot at getting their SOS kits, we plan to reopen the Amazon storefront at 12pm ET on Wed., Dec. 6.”

However, the product has sold out yet again, as it still remains currently unavailable on Amazon. Fans can keep their eye out for a restock by visiting the Amazon product page.

Taco Bell aren’t the only chain making waves in the industry, as McDonald’s announced that the release of their spin-off chain CosMc’s.