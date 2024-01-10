Customer shocked after Chipotle worker throws out order after asking for more protein

In a viral video, a customer was shocked after a Chipotle worker threw their order in the trash after they asked for more protein, leaving TikTok confused.

A TikToker filmed the bizarre interaction they had with a Chipotle worker, which started out normally enough. They can be heard asking for brown rice and black beans, before going on to request half chicken and half steak.

When the Chipotle worker fills up their bowl with meat, they poster can be heard asking “You can’t do a little bit more chicken please?”

This is when things get a little strange.

The worker holding the bowl filled with all the food items throws the whole thing in the trash behind them, leaving the TikToker totally confused.

“Why you throw it out?” they ask, clearly bemused. They don’t reply, however, and instead make up a new bowl in silence, with what seems to be a slightly bigger portion of chicken.

TikTok confused by Chipotle worker throwing out order

The video, captioned ‘Pov: Chipotle workers don’t like when you ask for more protein,’ has gained over 1 million views, and has left the whole of TikTok feeling super confused.

One of the top comments reads, “My jaw dropped when she threw it away.”

“I’m so confused why she threw it away,” another stated.

“I love Chipotle but they gotta step it up on their chicken portion cause they are not even putting one scope anymore, I gotta pay extra to get the correct portion,” one asserted. “They’re so stingy lately,” another concurred.

However, one attempted to explain what was happening, stating: “As an ex Chipotle employee its the managers who twist our arms to make sure we know exactly the portions we serve otherwise WE get punished.”

In another incident at Chipotle, a worker at the chain was aggravated by a customer after giving them the wrong order.