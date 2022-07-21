Sykkuno sets critics straight after being accused of ‘flexing his wealth’

Virginia Glaze . 10 minutes ago

Popular streamer Sykkuno turned the tables on a viewer who accused him of “flexing” his wealth during a live stream, revealing his surprisingly low-key lifestyle in spite of being a top tier creator.

Sykkuno is a hugely popular broadcaster who recently made the jump from Twitch to YouTube after signing an exclusive contract with the platform in May 2022.

Boasting over 2.8 million subscribers (as opposed to his 4 million Twitch followers), it’s easy to think Sykkuno is rolling in the dough and spending money like a high roller… but that isn’t the case.

During a recent live stream, one of Sykk’s viewers accused the streamer of “flexing that you’re rich” while he was discussing the price of flights for a possible overseas trip.

YouTube: Sykkuno Sykkuno is one of the internet’s most chilled-out streamers.

Sykkuno had a surprising response for this assumption, revealing that he actually lives quite frugally in spite of what some critics might think.

“‘Flexing that you’re rich?'” He read the viewer’s comment aloud. “I wouldn’t say that, but I did see a clip of Fuslie getting called poor by some random lady on the airplane. It’s like 10k for business class.”

“Yeah, that’s a lot of money guys,” he continued. “I’m still driving a 2005 Prius. I’m not even gonna lie, just the flight will cost more than my car, which is — that’s a lot, you know? I think it’s a lot. New car, or a flight? New car I could probably get more use out of. Trips are fun, but a new car would be a little nicer maybe.”

This isn’t the first time Sykkuno has gotten backlash over his income; back in 2021, the streamer was accused of “poor baiting” due to his frugal lifestyle after the viral Twitch earnings leak showed he garnered around $1.1 million a year.

It’s clear that Sykkuno has his priorities in order, notably saying of his income level: ““No matter how much money I make, I still want the same thing, you know? I’m just a dude that started streaming to try and make friends, have fun, and play games.”