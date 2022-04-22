Sykkuno explains why merch billboard was “total waste of money”

With his recent merch launch, Twitch star Sykkuno has roasted his own billboard ad stating that it will have little impact on sales.

After waiting years for merchandise, Sykkuno fans can finally purchase a number of clothing items that have been inspired by the popular streamer. While Sykkuno has gone into detail about what kind of clothing fans can purchase, a number of content creators have also helped him advertise his merch.

In fact, several days after the reveal, a number of photos of the branded apparel were shared on Twitter, showing Sykkuno and other streamers like DisguisedToast, Valkyrae, Pokimane, and Fuslie modeling the new clothing.

An ad for the branded gear also appeared on a billboard, but Sykkuno believes that this ad will have very little impact on sales.

Sykkuno roasts own merch billboard ad

“I’m going to be honest, the billboard is not going to do anything,” said Sykkuno. There’s no way some random dude on the street is like ‘I wasn’t going to buy Sykkuno merch, but now I’m going to because I saw it on a billboard’. It’s pretty much a total waste of money, but it looks really cool.”

The billboard in question features Sykkuno, DisguisedToast, Valkyrae, Pokimane, Kkatamina, and Fuslie. The group can be seen wearing a number of items from Sykkuno’s clothing collection and Tweets of the billboard have since gone viral.

“It is cool and they did it for free for me, so I’m not going to complain. I don’t think it’s going to increase sales or anything, but I do think it looks cool,” said the streamer. Fans can get Sykkuno’s merch on the official website, but you’ll need to grab it while stocks last.

Whether the billboard will have any impact on the overall popularity of Sykkuno’s merch, for now, it’s clear the content creator is just grateful for the support.