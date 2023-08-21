Swiftie’s plan to “preserve” Eras Tour bag sabotaged by family repurposing it as a bin

A Taylor Swift fan found out the hard way that she can’t leave out any concert keepsakes she plans to “preserve” after her family repurposed an Eras Tour bag… as a bin.

Taylor Swift’s sixth tour has been a raging success. Described as a journey through the singer’s various musical “eras”, it has been estimated that the Eras Tour will make approximately $2.2 billion in revenue. This would place it as the highest-grossing tour ever, surpassing Elton John’s previous record of $887 million.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise for many, considering Swift has had the most number-one records in female artist history. She also has an incredibly loyal fan base, Swifties, who would do anything for a chance to see her live.

Now, one of those fans has shared how her attempt to preserve an Eras Tour bag went terribly wrong after her family repurposed the keepsake as a bin bag.

Natalia Ramirez, who goes by ‘nataliaamedia’ on TikTok, posted a clip of her Era Tour bag hooked over a cabinet handle in the kitchen. The bag was packed to the brim with emptied Modelo cans and plastic water bottles, evidently being used as a bin.

Text written over the clip reads, “When you’re trying to preserve your Swiftie memories but your family is Hispanic.”

Natalia, however, seemed to be taking things well and saw the humor in her family’s assumption the bag held no value.

She captioned, “Please, the Modelo cans,” alongside a string of emojis and a Romanian declaration of love for the singer; “Te amamos [Taylor].”

Instagram: nataliaamedia Natalia shared photos of herself attending the Eras Tour on Instagram.

The clip has since gone viral on TikTok and currently nearing an impressive million views at the time of writing. Many Swifties jumped to the comments to share their own stories of family discarding concert “merch”, sympathizing with Natalia’s situation.

“[Oh my God], my mom threw mine away! I was so upset!” one person commented. Another said, “This why I keep mine folded and hidden from my family.”

It’s unclear whether Natalia plans to keep the bag after it serves its new purpose, though we’re hoping she finds herself a new one that hasn’t been used as a trash collector. Check out all the latest entertainment stories on our page here.