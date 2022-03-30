Summit1g gets trolled on Sea of Thieves with brutal Twitch donation

Summit1g has returned to Sea of Thieves once again on Twitch, but it’s not his hilarious looting tactics that have left fans laughing this time – it’s actually a brutal donation.

The streamer had been playing the pirate game on and off for a few days, with interest increasing for Rare’s title following the release of the Forts Of The Forgotten expansion on March 24.

While that’s lasting until April 7, it’s difficult to say how long the leader of the 1G Squad will stick around for.

Summit1g gets hit with troll Twitch donation

On March 29, the variety streamer held his breath as what sounded like a really sad donation started to be read out.

In the past, high-profile personalities on Twitch have been able to help viewers stuck in difficult situations regarding mental health, as seen with DrLupo in 2018 when he received a distressing message that said: “I’m ending it all.”

Soon enough, though, it became crystal clear that summit’s dono was not serious at all.

After the donation was confirmed, it said: “Hey summit. Been having a rough week and I just wanted you to know your streams have made me feel way worse. I hate you. Twitch Prime? No-…” before it cut out.

The former CS:GO player couldn’t help but laugh at the comment, which clearly caught him by surprise.

As you might expect, the Twitch chat fell into raptures with a flood of people laughing along at home – making for a memorable moment. Thankfully, the streaming star saw the funny side and didn’t take it too personally.