Twitch streamer gives brutal answer to fan asking for a girlfriend

When a fan asked a Twitch streamer to find them a girlfriend, they most likely didn’t expect the brutal answer that would be fired back their way.

Up-and-coming Korean Twitch streamer ‘bossberry’ often goes live under the “Just Chatting” category, broadcasting primarily out of her streaming room, typically engaging in conversation with those watching along.

Most recently, Berry was asked for some dating advice by a fan supposedly looking to make their “mother happy”.

Article continues after ad

But the fan may have gotten more than they bargained for, with Berry not holding back with her brutal yet hilarious response.

“Berry, can [you] find me a [girlfriend please]?” the fan asked in chat. “I appreciate it… will make my mother [happy].”

“I’m sorry,” Berry responded, before adding, “If you keep watching me on Twitch, I don’t think you’re [going to] ever get a girlfriend. I’m sorry.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The clip has since gone on to pile up over 70,000 views and make the rounds across social media, captioned with “Berry is too honest”.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: _bossberry__ Bossberry’s brutal answer checks out with her bio, in which she writes, “I’m the boss here”.

Reposting the clip to Reddit, many were amused by the streamer’s “rare honest answer”.

One commented, “Good answer! Good answer!”, alongside a string of clapping emojis. “Awesome answer,” another said.

Others took the response more seriously, with one stating, “I mean, I’ve had girlfriends who watched Twitch with me and bring it up on dates sometimes — it’s really not a big deal and you shouldn’t feel the need to hide/change what you like just to attract a partner. That said, I expect her statement is directed more at the obsessive parasocial-type viewers [sic].”

Article continues after ad

For all the latest entertainment news, be sure to check out our page here.