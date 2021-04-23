YouTuber TheStradman finally responds to Tessa Peay breakup rumors - Dexerto

Popular YouTuber James Lucas Condon, otherwise known as TheStradman, has confirmed rumors of a breakup with Tessa Peay after weeks of online speculation.

With millions of fans across social media, Stradman has grown an enormous fan base over the years for his supercar content. Every now and then, he gives viewers a peek into his personal life and the latest upload did just that.

After weeks of speculation in the comment section, the popular figure finally addressed a sensitive topic, confirming that his relationship with Peay had come to an end.

It turns out that attentive viewers were right all along as the two officially parted ways “about a month ago” Stradman revealed.

While letting fans in on the news, he assured that it was “a mutual decision. We both decided to go our separate ways,” he said.

“Nothing bad happened, there’s no drama whatsoever. Tessa is an amazing woman, I have nothing but great things to say about her.”

Despite the relationship itself being kept under wraps at first, Peay soon appeared in content more and more frequently in Stradman’s everyday life. After more than a year together, fans quickly started to notice when she was no longer on camera.

“Sometimes relationships last forever… Sometimes they don’t,” Stradman explained in his April 22 upload. “It doesn’t mean it wasn’t meaningful or that I don’t care about her anymore. It just didn’t work out for the long term.”

Ultimately, while the two are no longer together, it wasn’t an ugly breakup despite being in the public eye. The former couple are still “great friends” and there’s no resentment whatsoever.

Stradman did have one request for his loyal fanbase, however. He asked for everyone to “respect Tessa’s privacy” now that rumors are settled once and for all.